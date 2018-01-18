2 thoughts on “18th January 2018

  1. Dear Ben Dwyer:

    We wanted to say Thank-you for your WordPress website of Haiku poetry.

    Jess + Deb/JC absolutely love your daily Haiku poetry and have been reading your poetry for
    1.5-years. We have been informed that you, Ben, are psychic regarding our life and possibly others lives.

    Your poetry matches Jess’ + my life almost every day.

    What do you visualize when you write your daily Haiku?

    Ben, have you thought about making a Coffee Table Book of your writings. We have given your Haiku.blog to many individuals. All of them, look forward to your next poem.

    Wishing You The Very Best ~

    Jess + Deb/JC

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s