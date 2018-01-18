acrostichaikusky 18th January 2018 Sun’s azure abode Kings reign in cloud palaces Yellow as they die Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
2 thoughts on “18th January 2018”
Dear Ben Dwyer:
We wanted to say Thank-you for your WordPress website of Haiku poetry.
Jess + Deb/JC absolutely love your daily Haiku poetry and have been reading your poetry for
1.5-years. We have been informed that you, Ben, are psychic regarding our life and possibly others lives.
Your poetry matches Jess’ + my life almost every day.
What do you visualize when you write your daily Haiku?
Ben, have you thought about making a Coffee Table Book of your writings. We have given your Haiku.blog to many individuals. All of them, look forward to your next poem.
Wishing You The Very Best ~
Jess + Deb/JC
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks fir the kind words. I usually focus on some detail from my day.
LikeLike