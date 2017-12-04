Pale grassy reed stems
Divide mirky swamp waters
Dark clouds in the marsh
Pale grassy reed stems
Divide mirky swamp waters
Dark clouds in the marsh
Fierce white fangs bite hard
Piercing skin deep to the bones
A frosty morning
The expansive sky
Ever changing, never still
Uncapturable
Falling angel wings
After the scene has finished
Quickly discarded
Long thin tree fingers
Creep across the canopy
Woodland blood vessels
Tree trunk colonnades
Carpeted in golden leaves
A woodland palace
The milk has been spilt
Trees felled, shells smashed, bridges burnt
And stitches undone