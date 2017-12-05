haiku 5th December 2017 Sharp teeth and strong head Gnawing, chopping and felling Saw and axe regret Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
7 thoughts on “5th December 2017 ”
There are no regrets for vegans.
That can’t possibly be true, buddy 😉
Oh, but it is.
It is impossible to live a life without regrets. Maybe if you’re a monk but even then I doubt it.
It is easy to live life without regrets. Go vegan, live life for love, and find peace within through humble contemplation.
I often regret putting on too much Axe too!
Regrets are part of the moment of truth….point where the learning tends to commence
